FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 34

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 34

Hoover and Thune dive into OU-Baylor, discuss Shane Beamer's exit (who will Riley hire next?) and ask how good Lon Kruger's team can be?
Author:
Publish date:

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune pull apart the good, the bad and the ugly from Oklahoma's 27-14 win over Baylor, examine the departure of assistant coach Shane Beamer (and who Lincoln Riley will hire next) and wonder how good OU's basketball team is after a clutch win over TCU.

To LISTEN, click the play button on the embedded player below:

Or LISTEN on Podbean...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts...

Or LISTEN on Spotify...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio...

Or WATCH the video version on YouTube (posts Monday morning)

Josh Gateley - OU Athletics - Rhamondre_Stevenson_Oklahoma_Baylor_120520_2
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 34

Josh Gateley - OU Athletics - Defense_Oklahoma_Baylor_120520
Football

Kick time announced for Oklahoma's road tilt with West Virginia

Gregg Ellman - TreyPhipps2_TCU-OU_12.06.20
Basketball

Sooners forge past TCU behind Reaves' 32 points

11252020_Houston_Gregory_TR_03
Other Sooners

Sooner women fall 93-80 to Georgia despite stellar shooting

Josh Gateley - OU Athletics - Drake_Stoops_Oklahoma_Baylor_120520
Football

In their own words: Oklahoma players, coaches break down 27-14 win over Baylor

Josh Gateley - OU Athletics - Isaiah_Thomas_Oklahoma_Baylor_120520
Football

OU-Baylor: Game Book

Ian Maule - Tulsa World - Isaiah_Thomas_Oklahoma_12520
Football

Quick Takes: Oklahoma 27, Baylor 14

Shane Beamer - arms
Football

Report: Shane Beamer will become next head coach at South Carolina

final
Football

Oklahoma-Baylor — Q4 Report: OU dominates defensively, clinches title game rematch