SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 34

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune pull apart the good, the bad and the ugly from Oklahoma's 27-14 win over Baylor, examine the departure of assistant coach Shane Beamer (and who Lincoln Riley will hire next) and wonder how good OU's basketball team is after a clutch win over TCU.

To LISTEN, click the play button on the embedded player below:

Or LISTEN on Podbean...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts...

Or LISTEN on Spotify...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio...

Or WATCH the video version on YouTube (posts Monday morning)