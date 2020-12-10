SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 35

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune compare the Big 12 and Big Ten's COVID maneuvers ... No. 1 WR Emeka Egbuka commits Friday ... Scholarship for Christmas ... Where's Grinch going? ... Riley did it again ... Postseason awards are coming ... Switzer loved "Freddy" ... National Signing Day surprises ... Basketball on a roll

