SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 36

Hoover and Thune discuss WVU, Texas' last, desperate hope, Tom Herman, Ohio State fans, Sooner basketball and National Signing Day
Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune talk about Oklahoma's one final (unfortunate) bye week ... the (many) possibilities in Saturday's Big 12 title game ... Tom Herman's "vote of confidence" ... Ohio State's Bucknuts ... OU hoops ... and what's coming up for National Signing Day.

