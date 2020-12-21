FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 38

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 38

Hoover and Thune talk talk Big 12 title game, transfer portal, Gators in the Cotton, Jalen v. Kyler, Grinch's future and possible opt-outs
Author:
Publish date:

Photo: Liz Parke

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune ... assess OU's 27-21 win over Iowa State and the Sooners' sixth straight Big 12 title ... grade Riley's play-calling ... discuss the latest addition to the transfer portal ... Talk about Florida and the Cotton Bowl ... Watched Jalen v. Kyler and examine why those guys can work in the NFL now ... ponder Grinch's next destination ... and consider potential opt-outs. Plus, it's Parker's LAST SHOW!

To LISTEN, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

Or WATCH the video version on YouTube below

Ty Russell - OU Athletics - David_Ugwoegbu_Oklahoma_IowaState_121920_1
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 38

Josh Gateley - OU Athletics - Marvin_Mims_Oklahoma_IowaState_121920
Football

Who's in, who's out for Sooners and Gators?

Kyle Trask - Alabama 1
Football

Cotton Bowl: Florida Gators scouting report

Tanner Mordecai - Texas
Football

Oklahoma QB Tanner Mordecai enters transfer portal

Josh Gateley - OU Athletics - Spencer_Rattler_Oklahoma_IowaState_121920
Football

OU is Cotton Bowl-bound

James Smith - Trophy_IowaState_Oklahoma_12192020
Football

It’s official: OU’s playoff streak ends

Liz Parke - OU QB Spencer Rattler LP1D8359
Football

Big 12 Championship: In their own words

Ty Russell - OU Athletics - Tre_Brown_Oklahoma_IowaState_121920
Football

Big 12 Championship: Tre Brown, three times a hero

Austin Carriere - 2nd (9 of 10)
Basketball

Sooners pull away from Houston Baptist