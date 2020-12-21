SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 38

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune ... assess OU's 27-21 win over Iowa State and the Sooners' sixth straight Big 12 title ... grade Riley's play-calling ... discuss the latest addition to the transfer portal ... Talk about Florida and the Cotton Bowl ... Watched Jalen v. Kyler and examine why those guys can work in the NFL now ... ponder Grinch's next destination ... and consider potential opt-outs. Plus, it's Parker's LAST SHOW!

