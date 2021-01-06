SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 41

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman break down all of Oklahoma's roster comings and goings, discuss whether 2021 Heisman frontrunner Spencer Rattler can hold his position all year, ask how OU can be playing in the CFP title game 12 months from now, preview OU-Baylor, guess at what Texas is trying to do and give it up to Baker Mayfield.

