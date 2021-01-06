FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 41

OU's latest roster moves, will Spencer Rattler win next year's Heisman, is OU playing for a title this time next year, OU-Baylor preview, plus: what is Texas doing? And all hail Baker.
Author:
Publish date:

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman break down all of Oklahoma's roster comings and goings, discuss whether 2021 Heisman frontrunner Spencer Rattler can hold his position all year, ask how OU can be playing in the CFP title game 12 months from now, preview OU-Baylor, guess at what Texas is trying to do and give it up to Baker Mayfield.

To LISTEN, press play on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ... (link still to come)

Or WATCH the video version on YouTube (video posts Wednesday afternoon)

