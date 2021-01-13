SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 42

More roster moves, winning a national title, Lincoln Riley's future, Bob Stoops HOF credentials, and good news from the portal?

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman on more Oklahoma roster moves, OU in 2021 being what Alabama was in 2020, the (near) future of college football why Lincoln Riley isn't leaving (yet), the other reason why Bob Stoops belongs in the Hall of Fame, big week for basketball, and the latest (potential good news) on the transfer portal.

