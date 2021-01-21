FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 43

Hoover and Chapman take a look at ALL the news on QBs, future QBs and former QBs, what's up with the transfer portal, Riley's latest hire and Sooner hoops
Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman discuss all the newest Sooner quarterbacks, the latest from the transfer portal and what's coming up, Caleb Williams' big decision, Lincoln Riley's new (old) guy and a huge week for OU basketball.

