SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 44

Hoover and Chapman dive into the transfer portal, talk all things Tennessee, describe how Lincoln Riley's patience paid off and pull apart the Sooners' success on the hardwood
Calvin Mattheis/Pool via News Sentinel-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman break down how the Oklahoma has come out on top in the transfer portal, lay out what's next, figure out why Lincoln Riley had the right approach, talk even more quarterbacks and lay out exactly why the OU basketball team is having so much success.

To LISTEN, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

Or WATCH the video on YouTube (posts Thursday night)

