SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 45

Hoover and Chapman discuss National Signing Day, the transfer portal, Bookie Radley-Hiles status, OU basketball and more
Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman discuss the events of Wednesday's National Signing Day, the press conference held by Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch and Dennis Simmons, Bookie Radley-Hiles' entry into the transfer portal and more.

