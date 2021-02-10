FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 46

Hoover and Chapman on last week's recruiting news, Lincoln Riley's plan for QBs, other offers, can OU basketball finish strong and what a job in the scheduling department
Author:
Publish date:

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman break down the BIG recruiting news from last week (a 5-star running back and the No. 1 long snapper), OU's quarterback recruiting and other offers, Lon Kruger's big stretch run and the merits of great football scheduling.

To listen, click PLAY on the embeddable player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

Or WATCH the video version on YouTube (posts Wednesday afternoon)

Spencer Rattler - throw
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 46

OU Texas
Football

ANALYSIS: To take that last step, Oklahoma needs Sarkisian to be the right hire for Texas

Cotton - Trophy
Football

Early in the offseason, Oklahoma already is pushing for a memorable 2021

Screen Shot 2021-02-09 at 9.47.34 PM
Basketball

Oklahoma takes down Iowa State 67-61

D.J. Graham - Kansas
Football

Cornerback noted as Oklahoma's 'biggest flaw' of 2021, but more improvements can be expected

Generic - Cheerleader 2
Football

Oklahoma student-athletes set GPA record, extend streak

COTTON - Marvin Mims
Football

Pro Football Focus ranks Oklahoma's Marvin Mims No. 6 among returning WRs

SB-Jocelyn Alo
Other Sooners

Oklahoma softball announces 2021 schedule