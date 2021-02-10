SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 46

Hoover and Chapman on last week's recruiting news, Lincoln Riley's plan for QBs, other offers, can OU basketball finish strong and what a job in the scheduling department

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman break down the BIG recruiting news from last week (a 5-star running back and the No. 1 long snapper), OU's quarterback recruiting and other offers, Lon Kruger's big stretch run and the merits of great football scheduling.

