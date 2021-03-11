FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 50

Hoover and Chapman dive into OU hoops, preview the football depth chart ahead of spring practice, take a long look into the NFL Draft and can't wait to watch Stoops
Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman answer all the basketball questions, preview the spring depth chart, pull apart the analysis of SI's newest draft guru ... and think Bob Stoops is destined for success on Fox Sports.

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 50

