SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 52

Hoover and Chapman talk with Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch on the Sooners' start of spring practice, and Ryan recounts his trip to Indy to cover OU hoops
Author:
Publish date:

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman discuss Oklahoma's offense, discuss Lincoln Riley's stance (and present his comments) on transferring within the conference, hear from Alex Grinch on all the Sooners' defensive backs, and Ryan was embedded in Indianapolis for the Sooners' NCAA Tournament trip.

