SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 54

Breaking down all 360 degrees of the Porter Moser hire, the best of the Moser presser, the latest on spring football, and what's wrong with Lincoln's brisket, anyway?
Author:
Publish date:

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman break down every angle of the Porter Moser hire, with reactions and highlights from his press conference, plus the latest on OU spring football, and do the Texas football coach cook his brisket ... with all GAS?

To listen to the podcast, click play on the embedded player below:

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ... 

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ... 

Or LISTEN on Spotify ... 

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

Or WATCH the video version on YouTube below:

