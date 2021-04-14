SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 55

Breaking down OU's newest coach, what are the best position battles this spring on offense and defense, and what's coming up in recruiting

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman introduce OU's newest basketball coach, break down the best position spring battles on both offense and defense, explore what OU fans need to know in the ever-changing world of college football recruiting.

To listen to the podcast, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

Or WATCH the video version on YouTube