Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 57

The latest from Lincoln Riley and the legal troubles, pulling apart the Red/White Game, recruiting, basketball, softball and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman talk Lincoln Riley's decision to dismiss Trejan Bridges and Seth McGowan, recap the best parts of the Red/White Game, preview Bedlam softball, offer up on football's latest verbal commitments and discuss Porter Moser's coaching staff.

To LISTEN, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

Or WATCH the video version on YouTube (posts Friday)

Eric Gray
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 57

Lane Johnson
Football

Top 10 Sooners: Offensive Line

SB - Jocelyn Alo HR
Other Sooners

For No. 1 Oklahoma, a Championship Awaits in Stillwater

Riley, Lincoln
Football

CBS Sports Ranks Oklahoma No. 3, and Lincoln Riley Is OK With That ... For Now

Anastasia Webb - hands
Other Sooners

Oklahoma's Anastasia Webb Lands Prestigious Honda Award

Obi Obialo OU-square
Football

Lincoln Riley Clarifies Obi Obialo's Status

Bridges-McGowan split
Football

Lincoln Riley: Trejan Bridges, Seth McGowan No Longer a Part of Oklahoma Program

Riley cover crop (DO NOT USE)
Football

Lincoln Riley's Innovation Keeps Him at the Forefront of College Football