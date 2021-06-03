Sports Illustrated home
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 61

A full WCWS breakdown, why Joe Castiglione is really "bitterly disappointed," recruiting news and a ton of huge basketball headlines.
Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman break down every angle of the Sooners at the College World Series, warn the Big 12 Conference and TV networks about making Oklahoma angry, wonder about golf, talk about the latest 5-star recruiting visit, and dive into the newest basketball transfer-schedule-contract talk.

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN  on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

Or WATCH the  video version on YouTube (posts later)

