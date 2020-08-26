SI.com
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 7

John. E. Hoover

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune go inside the Sooner Summit, what happened over the weekend, what it could mean for the future, discuss new OU commit Kelvin Gilliam, plus take a look at who could be the next prospects to commit. Plus, Lincoln Riley delivered the goods -- and drew a line in the sand -- on his Zoom press conference Tuesday.

To listen, click the PLAY button in the player below.

Or follow THIS LINK:

Football

Top 25 Players in Big 12 History: No. 13

When the Texas A&M Aggies were in the Big 12 Conference, Von Miller was unblockable; he's been the same for the Denver Broncos

John. E. Hoover

University of Oklahoma has spoken: No tailgating or homecoming in 2020

Oklahoma Sooners games won't feature tailgating during football season due to COVID-19 concerns

Parker Thune

From Muleshoe to Norman, New Book "SOONER" Tells Lincoln Riley's Story

Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley subject of new biography "SOONER"

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley: "We're going to keep the focus on our guys that are here"

Oklahoma Sooners head coach says "it's not possible to have guys here that aren't invested in every single part of the program"

Parker Thune

Creed Humphrey named first-team AP All-American; Gabe Brkic lands on second team

Redshirt junior center and redshirt sophomore kicker are Oklahoma Sooners' only two representatives on Associated Press All-American teams

Parker Thune

Tristan Leigh: Family, academics, development are big, but NIL branding is 'gonna be huge'

Oklahoma Sooners' efforts in NIL legislation opportunities stand out to OL recruit Tristan Leigh

John. E. Hoover

Camar Wheaton Puts OU in Final 3

Camar Wheaton final three: Oklahoma Sooners, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers

John. E. Hoover

Latest round of testing brings even more positive cases for Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners football program reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 among players

Parker Thune

Top 25 Players in Big 12 History: No. 14

Oklahoma Sooners' Tommie Harris, Oklahoma State Cowboys' Justin Blackmon terrorized Big 12 opponents

John. E. Hoover

Kruger, Oklahoma officially add reclassified guard Josh O'Garro

Oklahoma Sooners now boast two incoming freshmen and two incoming transfers in the class of 2020

Parker Thune