August 21, 2021
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 72

Highlights from the player interviews, hidden nuggets from Lincoln Riley, Luther Burden's decommitment, what's up with Nebraska and more.
Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway explore this week's player interviews, pull apart some under-the-radar quotes from Lincoln Riley, dive into recruiting (and decommitments) and throw our hands up at Nebraska.

