August 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballBaseballOther SoonersSubscribeSI TIX
Search

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 74

Game week is here, but will the game be played? And where? ... All about Tulane ... Riley talks scrimmage ... RB depth ... Fletcher's Corny Dogs ... Week Zero fails
Author:
Publish date:

Publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway discuss the potential effect Hurricane Ida could have on Oklahoma's schedule, what some of the contingencies are, and more. Plus, they dive into Tulane's team, head coach Lincoln Riley's comments on the Sooners' most recent scrimmage, what options Riley has IF Tre Bradford leaves, the tastiest new thing on the OU concessions menu this season, and how bad are things in Nebraska and the Pac-12?

To listen, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

OU Practice - Alex Grinch 1
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 74

Mordecai - Kansas
Football

Report: Former Oklahoma QB Tanner Mordecai Named Starter at SMU

Luke Hasz 3
Football

Oklahoma Pledge Luke Hasz: 'Nothing's Gonna Change My Mind'

Kyle Tyler
Baseball

Former Oklahoma P Kyle Tyler Called Up to Los Angeles Angels

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy
Football

Elite 2022 5-Star DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy Includes Oklahoma in Final 2

Brandon Inniss 1
Football

Oklahoma's Florida Connections Helped 5-Star WR Brandon Inniss Choose to Leave Florida

USATSI_10366354
Football

Tulane Moving Practices Out of State as Hurricane Ida Approaches

Lincoln Riley - B12 trophy2
Football

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard Pick Oklahoma to Win National Title