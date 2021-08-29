SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 74

Game week is here, but will the game be played? And where? ... All about Tulane ... Riley talks scrimmage ... RB depth ... Fletcher's Corny Dogs ... Week Zero fails

Publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway discuss the potential effect Hurricane Ida could have on Oklahoma's schedule, what some of the contingencies are, and more. Plus, they dive into Tulane's team, head coach Lincoln Riley's comments on the Sooners' most recent scrimmage, what options Riley has IF Tre Bradford leaves, the tastiest new thing on the OU concessions menu this season, and how bad are things in Nebraska and the Pac-12?

To listen, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

