SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 77

All about the Lincoln Riley press conference as he and Alex Grinch take questions about the Sooners' season opener as well as this week's game against Western Carolina.

SI Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway take a deep dive into Tuesday's press conferences with Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and linebacker David Ugwoegbu as they answer questions about the Sooners' 40-35 win over Tulane.

