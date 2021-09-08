September 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballOther SoonersSubscribeSI TIX
Search

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 77

All about the Lincoln Riley press conference as he and Alex Grinch take questions about the Sooners' season opener as well as this week's game against Western Carolina.
Author:
Publish date:

SI Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway take a deep dive into Tuesday's press conferences with Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and linebacker David Ugwoegbu as they answer questions about the Sooners' 40-35 win over Tulane.

To LISTEN, click play on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ... 

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

Generic
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 77

Kelvin Gilliam, Reggie Grimes, Tulane Green Wave, Generic
Football

Oklahoma Plans to Pare Down Defensive Rotation Moving Forward

Tre Bradford-DeMarco Murray=HORIZ
Football

Report: Former Oklahoma RB Tre Bradford Returning to LSU

9-7 David Ugwoegbu (W Carolina Week)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma LB David Ugwoegbu Zoom 9/7

Western Carolina Presser Recap
Football

WATCH: Press Conference Wrap - Western Carolina Week

9-7 Alex Grinch (W Carolina Week)
Football

WATCH: Alex Grinch Press Conference 9/7

9-7 Lincoln Riley (W Carolina Week)
Football

WATCH: Lincoln Riley Press Conference 9/7

Lincoln Riley - Tulane
Football

Lincoln Log: O-Line Play, Overall Effort Needs Improvement for Oklahoma