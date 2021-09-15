September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballOther SoonersSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 79

Recapping the press conferences ... Revisiting 76-0 ... Previewing Nebraska ... Talking recruiting ... Reviewing NFL Week 1.
Author:
Publish date:

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway dive into the Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch press conferences, pull apart the 76-0 win over Western Carolina, break down this week's game against Nebraska, and catch you up on OU recruiting, Sooners in the NFL and much more.

To LISTEN, click Play on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

Jadon Haselwood - WCU
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 79

Gerald McCoy, Las Vegas Raiders
Football

Raiders Gerald McCoy Out for the Season

Perrion Winfrey, Western Carolina
Football

Oklahoma's Interior Pass Rush Could be the Key to Slowing Nebraska

Curtis Bolton
Football

Report: Former Oklahoma LB Curtis Bolton Signs with San Francisco 49ers

Nebraska Presser Recap
Football

WATCH: Press Conference Wrap - Nebraska Week

Alex Grinch 9-14 (Nebraska Week)
Football

WATCH: Alex Grinch Press Conference

Eric Gray 8-31
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma RB Eric Gray Zoom

Kennedy Brooks - Tulane
Football

Lincoln Log: OU Striving to Maintain Focus and Lean on Brooks vs. 'Huskers