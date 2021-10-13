SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 87

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway revisit the Red River Shootout, pull apart Lincoln Riley's press conference, assess the report on Caleb Williams getting starting reps in practice, discuss why Spencer Rattler missed practice and what's next for him, shed light on the enormity of OU's newest verbal commitment from 5-star DT Gabe Dindy's, and handicap the second half of the season for the Oklahoma Sooners.

To listen, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...