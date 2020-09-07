SI Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune take a deep dive into OU defensive lineman Jalen Redmond's decision to reportedly opt out of the 2020 season, plus examine the Top 25 players in Big 12 history, explain why his future OU teammates think so highly of QB Caleb Williams, and each give you three things to watch from this week's season opener against Missouri State.

Click the PLAY button on the player below...

PLAY it on PODBEAN:

PLAY it on SPOTIFY:

PLAY it on iTUNES:

PLAY it on GOOGLE: