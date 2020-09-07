SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 9: On Jalen Redmond, Caleb Williams, Adrian Peterson and FOOTBALL!

John. E. Hoover

SI Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Parker Thune take a deep dive into OU defensive lineman Jalen Redmond's decision to reportedly opt out of the 2020 season, plus examine the Top 25 players in Big 12 history, explain why his future OU teammates think so highly of QB Caleb Williams, and each give you three things to watch from this week's season opener against Missouri State.

Click the PLAY button on the player below...

PLAY it on PODBEAN:

PLAY it on SPOTIFY:

PLAY it on iTUNES:

PLAY it on GOOGLE:

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Obi Obialo overcame numerous hurdles to get to Oklahoma but says 'I'm happy to be here'

After a rocky football career, Oklahoma Sooners WR Obi Obialo wants to contribute at OU

John. E. Hoover

by

Kusterd62

Who fills the void if Jalen Redmond opts out?

According to reports, Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman is expected not to play in 2020; sat out most of 2018 season with blood clots

Parker Thune

Lincoln Riley praises incoming freshman class, says some are "ready to help this football team this year"

Oklahoma Sooners head coach expresses confidence in class of 2020, and indicates that at least a few will contribute meaningfully this fall

Parker Thune

by

Chrislevy

Top 25 Players in Big 12 History: No. 1, Adrian Peterson Longs for His Days at Oklahoma

Top 25 players in Big 12 Conference history: Oklahoma Sooners great Adrian Peterson longs for his days at OU

John. E. Hoover

by

natalieerin1

Oklahoma announces it won't sell tickets to soccer and volleyball games in 2020

University says it will allow certain pass-list members to attend games

Parker Thune

Beyond Sooner Summit: Caleb Williams shows he's a 'leadership guy and 'the perfect quarterback'

Future teammates show respect for Oklahoma Sooners 2021 QB Caleb Williams

John. E. Hoover

Big 12 releases cancellation thresholds

Conference announces minimum personnel quotas at quarterback, offensive line and defensive line

Parker Thune

Adrian Peterson says 'I have a lot more in me'

Before Washington released Peterson on Friday, he told SI Sooners he intends to keep playing for years: "The body can do some amazing things if you put in the work."

John. E. Hoover

Top 25 Players in Big 12 History: No. 2, Ndamukong Suh & Vince Young

Nebraska Cornhuskers NG, Texas Longhorns QB tied for the No. 2 spot

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley says T.J. Pledger "setting the pace" in depleted backfield

Oklahoma Sooners expected to lean heavily on junior running back with Kennedy Brooks departed and Rhamondre Stevenson suspended

Parker Thune