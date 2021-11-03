Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 93

    On the CFP rankings, Lincoln Riley's press conference, Caleb Williams, Gary Patterson, Porter Moser, Nicholas Anderson, Patty Gasso and more.
    Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway take on the College Football Playoff rankings, discuss Lincoln Riley's press conference, explain why Caleb Williams might soon do media interviews, wonder how mad Riley is about Gary Patterson, and also talks the latest recruiting developments, men's basketball and why Patty Gasso is so emotional about her new stadium. 

    To listen, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

    Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

