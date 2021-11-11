Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 94

    Author:

    Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway discuss Lincoln Riley's skip day, what's ahead for OU at Baylor, the Sooners' challenge of Baylor-Iowa State-OSU, the openers for Porter Moser and Jennie Baranczyk and more.

    To listen, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

    Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

    Read More

    Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

    Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

    Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

    Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

     

    Generic
    Football

    SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 94

    11 minutes ago
    Porter Moser NSD Zoom 1
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Signing Day Press Conference

    50 minutes ago
    Madi Williams, OUWBB
    Women's Basketball

    Oklahoma Senior Madi Williams Added to Naismith Watch List

    2 hours ago
    Mike Woods
    Football

    Oklahoma WR Mike Woods Tweets He's 'Back Active' as Sooners Prepare for Baylor

    2 hours ago
    Porter Moser practice
    Men's Basketball

    Porter Moser Embraces Recruiting to Oklahoma's Brand Recognition

    3 hours ago
    Porter Moser closeup
    Men's Basketball

    Porter Moser Exceeded Expectations in First Off-Court Test at Oklahoma

    5 hours ago
    Nik Bonitto 11-10
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma OLB Nik Bonitto Zoom

    6 hours ago
    Isaiah Thomas 11-10
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma DL Isaiah Thomas Zoom

    7 hours ago