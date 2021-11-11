SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 94

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway discuss Lincoln Riley's skip day, what's ahead for OU at Baylor, the Sooners' challenge of Baylor-Iowa State-OSU, the openers for Porter Moser and Jennie Baranczyk and more.

