    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 96

    Lincoln Riley ... Alex Grinch ... OU's Baylor Blues ... A new distrust of the CFP rankings ... Sooner hoops are off to a scorching start.
    Author:

    Sports Illustrated publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway discuss the Lincoln Riley press conference on Tuesday, with an appearance from Alex Grinch, what's next for the Sooners after their first loss of the season, the latest College Football Playoff rankings, and the red-hot start for Oklahoma basketball.

    To LISTEN to the podcast, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

    Or LISTEN on Podbean...

