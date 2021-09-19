September 19, 2021
SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 80

What a memorable day ... The most important plays ... What's up with the offense ... What's up with the defense ... Can this team win it all (and will they?).
Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down every angle of the Sooners' 23-16 win over Nebraska on Saturday, including the incredible atmosphere, all the biggest plays, a frank assessment of the offense and the defense, and the honest truth about this team's national championship chances.

To LISTEN, click Play on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 80

