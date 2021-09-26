September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballOther SoonersSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 82

Hoover, Chapman and Callaway pull no punches after the Sooners' 16-13 win over West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

What is wrong with 4-0 Oklahoma? Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway offer difficult answers to some hard questions after the Sooners escape 16-13 over West Virginia. From the quarterback to the offensive line to the receivers, from the linebackers to the defensive backs to the coaching, there's a lot going on in Norman that needs to be better.

To listen, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

Spencer Rattler scramble - WVU
Football

SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 82

1 minute ago
Mike Woods Post WVU
Football

WATCH: Mike Woods Post WVU Press Conference

1 hour ago
Tyrese Robinson Post WVU
Football

WATCH: Tyrese Robinson Post WVU Press Conference

1 hour ago
Nik Bonitto Post WVU
Football

WATCH: Nik Bonitto Post WVU Press Conference

1 hour ago
Perrion Winfrey Post WVU
Football

WATCH: Perrion Winfrey Post WVU Press Conference

1 hour ago
Isaiah Thomas Post WVU
Football

WATCH: Isaiah Thomas Post WVU Press Conference

1 hour ago
Pat Fields Post WVU
Football

WATCH: Pat Fields Post WVU Press Conference

1 hour ago
Gabe Brkic - Spencer Jones - WVU
Football

Game Book: OU's Defense Set the Table for Late-Game Fireworks Against WVU

3 hours ago