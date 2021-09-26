SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 82

Hoover, Chapman and Callaway pull no punches after the Sooners' 16-13 win over West Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

What is wrong with 4-0 Oklahoma? Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway offer difficult answers to some hard questions after the Sooners escape 16-13 over West Virginia. From the quarterback to the offensive line to the receivers, from the linebackers to the defensive backs to the coaching, there's a lot going on in Norman that needs to be better.

