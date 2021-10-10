SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 86

What Caleb Williams for Spencer Rattler really means to the OU offense ... What should Rattler do now ... Brooks outshines Bijan ... So many things we've never seen before.

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway examine all the details of Oklahoma's 55-48 victory over Texas in what was probably the craziest game in the history of the Red River Rivalry. The guys talk Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler, Kennedy Brooks and Marvin Mims, the Sooner defense and much more.

