    • October 17, 2021
    SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 88

    All about Caleb Williams' (next) big day ... Which (three) Sooner QBs does Williams remind us of ... How the Oklahoma defense can get better (now) ... The schedule.
    Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down the Sooners' 52-31 win over TCU on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, including quarterback Caleb Williams' first career start (it's better than you think), what's wrong with the defense (it's simpler than you think) and whether this team can still compete for a national title (it's easier than you think).

    To LISTEN to the podcast, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

    Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

    Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

    Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

    Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

    Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

