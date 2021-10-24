SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 90

Did Oklahoma even practice last week? How did this happen? Where is Caleb Williams' Fortress of Solitude, and did Kansas have some early Kryptonite?

SI Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman can't believe a lot of what they witnessed on Saturday in Lawrence as Oklahoma survived a major scare at Kansas. From OU's lack of preparedness to KU's unexpected fight to Caleb Williams' swooping in and saving the day with his fourth-quarter heroics, OU's 35-23 victory had plenty of shocking elements.

