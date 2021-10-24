    • October 24, 2021
    SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 90

    Did Oklahoma even practice last week? How did this happen? Where is Caleb Williams' Fortress of Solitude, and did Kansas have some early Kryptonite?
    SI Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman can't believe a lot of what they witnessed on Saturday in Lawrence as Oklahoma survived a major scare at Kansas. From OU's lack of preparedness to KU's unexpected fight to Caleb Williams' swooping in and saving the day with his fourth-quarter heroics, OU's 35-23 victory had plenty of shocking elements.

    (Hang with the guys as they experienced a temporary minor technical difficulty!) 

    To LISTEN, click PLAY in the embedded player below ...

    Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

    Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

    Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

    Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

    Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

