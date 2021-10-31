SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 92

Oklahoma took down Texas Tech 52-21 on Saturday, the Sooners' most complete victory of the season, and the guys took it all in ... and break it all down for you.

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway discuss Oklahoma's 52-21 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday, including Caleb Williams' unbelievable day, Spencer Rattler's return, OU's opportunistic defense, how the feel upon finally arriving at the open date, and that killer finishing stretch.

