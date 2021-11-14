Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 95

    Summing up Oklahoma's loss at Baylor, the quarterback change, why Lincoln Riley has a bye week problem and how Big 12 officiating has finally outdone itself.
    Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down Oklahoma's 27-14 loss at Baylor, including Lincoln Riley's game plan, the quarterback change, what's wrong with the offensive line, why the defense couldn't hold up, why Dave Aranda made a weak decision and, finally, why the controversy during the closing seconds should have never happened.

    To listen to the podcast, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

    Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

    Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

    Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

    Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

    Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

