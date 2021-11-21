SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 97

Big win for Oklahoma, but was it big enough? ... What's wrong with Caleb Williams? ... And Gabe Brkic? ... Season-saving play by Key Lawrence and Jalen Redmond ... and more.

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway review Oklahoma's 28-21 win over Iowa State, including a thoroughly dominant defensive performance, the biggest big plays, OU's resurgent running game, more struggles from Caleb Williams and Gabe Brkic, and setting up next week's HUGE Bedlam showdown.

