Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 97

    Big win for Oklahoma, but was it big enough? ... What's wrong with Caleb Williams? ... And Gabe Brkic? ... Season-saving play by Key Lawrence and Jalen Redmond ... and more.
    Author:

    Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway review Oklahoma's 28-21 win over Iowa State, including a thoroughly dominant defensive performance, the biggest big plays, OU's resurgent running game, more struggles from Caleb Williams and Gabe Brkic, and setting up next week's HUGE Bedlam showdown.

    To listen, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

    Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

    Read More

    Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

    Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

    Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

    Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

    Lincoln RIley - ISU yell
    Football

    SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 97

    36 minutes ago
    Jalen Redmond, Iowa State Cyclones
    Football

    Oklahoma's Jalen Redmond Impressed Team With Rumbling Touchdown

    4 hours ago
    ISU Postgame Recap
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma-Iowa State Postgame Wrap Up

    15 hours ago
    Broiles-Bonitto - ISU
    Football

    Oklahoma Game Book: The Defense Papered Over the Cracks vs. Iowa State

    15 hours ago
    WBB-Taylor Robertson TCU
    Women's Basketball

    Taylor Robertson Carries Oklahoma in Tough Loss to Oregon

    15 hours ago
    Anton Harrison-Caleb Williams-Marvin Mims
    Football

    Another Hurdle: This Week, Oklahoma Overcame Rampant Flu Outbreak to Beat Iowa State

    16 hours ago
    Big 12 Championship, Big 12 Football, Big 12 Generic, Big 12 Media Day
    Football

    Oklahoma's Big 12 Championship Scenarios After Baylor's Win at Kansas State

    16 hours ago
    Jalen Redmond Post Iowa State
    Football

    WATCH: Oklahoma DL Jalen Redmond Press Conference

    20 hours ago