    • November 28, 2021
    SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 99

    Hoover, Chapman and Callaway talk all things Bedlam, where the Sooners went wrong, and what Lincoln Riley needs to do first to start fixing a few things.
    Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway go through Oklahoma's loss to Oklahoma State, evaluate the offense, the defense and the special teams, look at both the short-term and long-term future of OU football, and have a few suggestions for Lincoln Riley and Joe Castiglione.

    To listen to the podcast, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

    Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

    Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

    Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

    Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

    Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

