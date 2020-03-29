While the entire nation sits effectively frozen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lincoln Riley and his coaching staff aren’t letting any time slip through their fingers.

Oklahoma offered over a dozen players this past week, including recruits from the 2021, 2022, and 2023 classes. One of the more prominent prospects to which they extended an offer was Las Vegas phenom Cyrus Moss, a ridiculously lengthy and athletic outside linebacker.

Via a video call on Friday morning, Riley and new Sooner linebackers coach Jamar Cain officially extended the offer to Moss.

“It was Coach Cain and Coach Riley; we were on FaceTime and at first we were just kinda talking about life,” said Moss. “Then we started talking about [my] visit - it was planned the same weekend that the NCAA banned all the out-of-town events and that stuff, so we didn’t get to go. Then they kinda started talking about where they see me fitting in the program, and they sent that offer over.”

A myriad of FBS programs have expressed interest in Moss, but he says the draw to Oklahoma is the potential to compete for national championships.

“I know they’ve had a lot of success with Coach Riley,” said Moss of the Sooners. “That really stands out to me; I know that they’re playing high-level football.”

Despite the fact that he hasn’t yet taken an official visit due to travel restrictions, Moss says he can already see himself fitting in at Oklahoma.

“They’re playing a scheme that’s similar to me, and that’s also very important,” he noted. “I know I should be able to excel in that position that they want me at. I like to bring football IQ, film study and all that. I’m somebody that’s going to be coachable.”

Athleticism and versatility have been primary points of emphasis for Sooner DC Alex Grinch, and that desire has especially manifested itself in recruiting efforts. With his combination of size, speed and aggressiveness, Moss certainly fits Grinch’s bill. In fact, Moss craves the ability to play the whole field.

“I definitely want to play in a 3-4. I want to play the outside, on the edge, he said. “I want to be doing what I’ve been doing: dropping back in coverage, rushing the passer, I like to combine all of that.”

Oh, and familiarity certainly doesn’t hurt the Sooners’ chances at landing Moss either. Cain, formerly on staff with Arizona State, carried a prior connection with the 6-foot-5 standout. Moss said their conversation was highly encouraging.

“He conveyed very well their interest in me, and made me feel reassured that it was a good fit. I knew him at Arizona State as well, so I definitely think he’s doing a great job. Great coach, great recruiter.”

Will the Sooners land Moss? That question most certainly won’t be answered for a long while. However, the high school sophomore should be fun to watch over his final two seasons of prep ball. He’s already built like a terrifying Power 5 linebacker, and he’s only going to get stronger and faster. Take it from Moss himself:

“I’m gonna be two times better by the end of these next two seasons, no matter what school I’m going to.”

