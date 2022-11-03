SI Tickets: Good Seats Available for Baylor-Oklahoma Showdown

Oklahoma and Baylor have won or shared every Big 12 Conference championship for a decade.

That streak will be broken this year as the teams meets again on Saturday at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman with almost no realistic championship hopes.

The game has been relegated to streaming only (ESPN+), so good seats are going fast.

SI Tickets has plenty of tickets available from $62 to $395.

The get-in price of $62 starts in the west side upper deck, section 102. There are also lower bowl seats ranging from $73 to $91.

As always, SI Tickets offers one flat-rate fee of $10 for all your ticket purchases.

The defending champion Bears (5-3 overall, 3-2 Big 12) broke OU’s streak of six straight conference titles last year when they beat the Sooners in Waco, then beat Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game.

OU (5-3, 2-3) won the Big 12 crown every year from 2015-2020.

OU and Kansas State shared the title in 2012, Baylor won it in 2014, and the Bears shared it with TCU in 2014.

This year's winner may still have the tiniest glimmer of hope, but the loser will have four losses.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.