SI99: Oklahoma keeps QB pipeline flowing with No. 1 overall Caleb Williams

Sooners' latest quarterback signee is the top-ranked player in Sports Illustrated All-American's SI99, the first No. 1 overall recruit OU has reeled in since Adrian Peterson

Anytime a player is named in the same company as Adrian Peterson, it’s a pretty big deal.

Oklahoma quarterback signee Caleb Williams comes to Norman in the same group as Peterson, as both were labeled the No. 1 player in the country coming out of high school.

Williams was named not just the top quarterback in the nation coming out of Washington, D.C., but the top player in Sports Illustrated All-American’s SI99.

OU Athletics / photo illustration by John E. Hoover

The elite abilities with both his arm and his athleticism made the choice for Williams as the top overall player in 2021 an easier one said SIAA recruiting director John Garcia Jr.

“We are making the argument that he has the best arm in the country and is the most dynamic quarterback in the country athletically as well,” Garcia said. “Typically any one of those traits would put you in position to potentially be the No. 1 guy, but when one guy has both of those traits, it provides a little bit of a gap between him and the rest of the group.

“He was the only quarterback involved in that sort of No. 1 player discussion. It was three defensive linemen Caleb, and Tommy Brockermeyer, the top offensive tackle in the country. And really, the lack of separation between those three defensive linemen, who are all maybe best in the country at one thing. They didn't have that that strength that Caleb has in terms of being the best in the country at two major evaluation points that we weigh very heavily.”

Lincoln Riley and his staff fell in love with Williams for not just his ability, but for his drive to be the best and his willingness to compete with anyone.

“One of the things that really drew me to him was when we had a previous player committed (Brock Vandagriff), he and his father were willing to come here and walk-on. Not many people would have been willing to do that,” Riley said during his Early Signing Day press conference in December. “I think it just shows you the confidence he has in himself. Like I’ve said about many of our guys before, I don’t believe you can play that position at a high level if you don’t believe in yourself.

“You can’t deny that kind of self-belief.”

Caleb Williams Photo provided

The pandemic has made the evaluation process much more difficult for the 2021 class. Entire high school seasons were wiped out, and Williams was a casualty of that.

However, Garcia had a unique window into the mind of Williams.

For 48 straight weeks, Williams penned an “All on the Line” recruitment blog with SIAA, allowing Garcia to work closely with Williams’ entire recruitment process to see firsthand how he’s developed.

“He's really made big strides in the small areas where we're still asking questions,” Garcia said. “From his junior tape to now, (we) have seen progressions in certain areas, like his release, like his snap quickness, like his footwork, that is unique to the quarterback position.

“He was a three-year starter, would have been four years in any normal circumstances. So we were able to get a bigger body of work before COVID, and in those last two years, 2018 and 2019, he really separated himself on the field — and I think this past year he separated himself off the field.”

One place Williams was able to separate from the other quarterback prospects in the 2021 class was at the Elite 11 competition in Nashville.

The Elite 11 is a quarterback competition between the top recruits in the country. The quarterbacks compete in drills designed to push them and see how they respond to adversity.

“The Elite 11 sort of gave us a window into how he deals with adversity,” Garcia said. “When he had one — I wouldn't even say a bad throw, but when he had one throw that wasn't great, he really responded on that next opportunity given a small amount of time.

“Those are things that that you can only sort of feel in person on the fly, and you get a sense of how how important that is for the kid because really, this is a reflection of how he's trained on his own.”

Williams was named the MVP of the 2020 Elite 11 in July. Past winners include Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa and Spencer Rattler.

Caleb Williams Photo: Spencer Forsyth

“Caleb was the energy of the entire event in terms of his body, body language, in terms of how he attacked it,” Garcia said. “Every day he was the most energized, the loudest, most excited one to get into work. And it didn't wane.”

Williams’ confidence and gravitas led to him being a force off the field to help bring Oklahoma’s 2021 class together. Hosting other top recruits in Norman on his own — an event he dubbed the “Sooner Summit” — Williams embraced the role of the centerpiece of the class and already displays the leadership coaches look for in a quarterback.

Riley knows he’s getting a confident player, but he’s not worried about Williams’ head being too big.

“He backs it up. It’s not an arrogance. He works hard at the game,” Riley said. “The game is important to him. He trains really, really hard for someone his age. The skillset, the natural confidence and the charisma that he has. Feel like he has every tool to be a really good player.”

The pandemic allowed Williams to enroll early, as he will be finishing his last semester at Gonzaga College High School online concurrently with his spring classes at OU.

Rattler’s reign has just begun, but it already feels like the Sooners have their next great quarterback on campus.