Sooner captains sound off on Perkins, Stevenson and their triumphant returns from suspension

Should you have tuned in to Oklahoma's matchup with Texas Tech on Saturday, and had you not known any better, you likely wouldn't have guessed that Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson hadn't played a down of competitive football in 11 months.

Stevenson turned 13 carries into 87 yards and three touchdowns, spearheading an offensive onslaught from Oklahoma in the 62-28 victory. Meanwhile, Perkins looked the part of a defensive leviathan up front, applying consistent pressure all night and chasing down Tech running back SaRodorick Thompson to save an early touchdown.

Surprising? Maybe to the pundits, but not to the Sooners.

“He was competing hard the whole time he was out," said defensive captain Patrick Fields of Perkins. "So it’s no surprise that he came back as good as he did.”

And indeed, throughout the duration of their suspensions, both Perkins and Stevenson found a way to contribute in a meaningful capacity. Center and offensive captain Creed Humphrey noted that the Oklahoma offensive line benefited immensely from Perkins' presence on the practice field.

“You don’t usually get a guy of that caliber on scout team for as long as he was," Humphrey remarked. "He came in; he didn’t complain. He worked his butt off every single day.”

“I think the most admirable thing about Perkins, he hasn’t changed since last year," said Fields. "He would come to film, help the D-linemen see things… We’ve seen the sacrifice he’s made for us even though he hasn’t been able to play."

Similarly, the Oklahoma defense had their hands full dealing with Stevenson's punishing 6-foot, 245-pound frame in practice. After a 2019 season in which he averaged 8.0 yards per carry in sporadic action, Stevenson looked poised for a productive breakout in 2020. But that was before anyone knew just how much of an ordeal his suspension would become.

Through the first two months of the season, the contributions that Stevenson provided remained largely unseen. Yet the significance of those contributions wasn't lost on Fields and the Oklahoma defense.

“Mondre was over there every single week giving us a good look on scout team," Fields noted. "That’s an elite back, one of the top backs in the country.”

“Having Rhamondre back is awesome," said Humphrey, who echoed Fields' evaluation: "I really see him as an elite running back.”

Stevenson and Perkins hadn't seen the field for Oklahoma on a Saturday since last year's Big 12 championship. In the days leading up to Oklahoma's Peach Bowl tilt with LSU, the two were among a quartet of players suspended for positive marijuana tests. To the Sooners' chagrin, it was never fully clear when Stevenson and Perkins would be reinstated, as the NCAA never issued a definitive timetable.

At long last, they donned the crimson and cream once again in Lubbock last weekend, a relief to teammates, journalists and fans alike. Perhaps no one is more relieved to see this saga conclude than Lincoln Riley, who appeared to come closer to the end of his wits with each passing week. In a teleconference last Thursday, the Sooners' oft-reserved head coach got testy, lambasting the NCAA for “handling it the wrong way" and calling on the governing body to "wake up and figure that out."

Humphrey was asked Tuesday whether the team's initial disappointment in Perkins and Stevenson had eventually morphed into disappointment with the NCAA.

“We were pretty upset with them (Perkins and Stevenson) in December," Humphrey acknowledged.

After taking a moment to ruminate, the soft-spoken center added, "I don’t make the rules, so I don’t have any say in it.”

Fields, however, didn't mince words about his feelings on the matter.

“Personally, I’m not so much a fan of the rule," he said. "It’s a difficult process and it’s been difficult for all of us. I would love to see the NCAA change the outlook on that.”

But at the end of the day, Perkins and Stevenson are back on the field. After waiting out a process that dragged on for nearly eleven months, their reinstatement provides the Sooners a huge morale boost as they hit the closing stretch of the Big 12 slate.

And Fields couldn't be happier for his two teammates.

“I’m just happy that they’re seeing the success they well deserve.”

