SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

With New Round of COVID-19 Data, Sooners Have More Positive Tests

Parker Thune

Per a university press release Monday night, six Oklahoma football players have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing.

It's another step back for Lincoln Riley's once-spotless program, as the Sooners went over six weeks without a positive test before announcing nine new cases earlier this month.

Riley and his staff allowed players to leave campus for a brief period of time earlier this month, after which the initial spike in cases occurred. Oklahoma currently lists 17 active cases of COVID-19 among players.

In other news, Lon Kruger and the Sooner basketball team had zero positive tests yet again, and remain the only Sooner program without a case since athletes reported to campus.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top 25 Players in Big 12 History: No. 14

Oklahoma Sooners' Tommie Harris, Oklahoma State Cowboys' Justin Blackmon terrorized Big 12 opponents

John. E. Hoover

Kruger, Oklahoma officially add reclassified guard Josh O'Garro

Oklahoma Sooners now boast two incoming freshmen and two incoming transfers in the class of 2020

Parker Thune

Oklahoma Sooners open at No. 5 in AP college football Top 25

Oklahoma Sooners open at No. 5 in AP college football Top 25

John. E. Hoover

Caleb Williams, All On The Line: Sooner Summit Edition

Oklahoma Sooners QB commit Caleb Williams describes his experiences at Sooner Summit

Parker Thune

Preseason SI99 includes multiple OU commits, targets

Preseason SI99 includes multiple Oklahoma Sooners commits, recruiting targets

John. E. Hoover

Speed D, Year 2

Oklahoma Sooners expect even more improvement on defense in Year 2 under Alex Grinch

John. E. Hoover

Preview: The Caleb Williams Interview

Oklahoma Sooners QB commit Caleb Williams describes the trust he has with Lincoln Riley

John. E. Hoover

Sooners CB commit Latrell McCutchin makes SIAA Top 10

Latrell McCutchin was previously committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide

John. E. Hoover

Made, not born: Caleb Williams' ridiculous work ethic and winning mentality

Oklahoma Sooners QB commit talks Sooner Summit, bond with Lincoln Riley, his flawless football memory, and his legendary competitive spirit

Parker Thune

EXCLUSIVE: Full photo gallery from Sooner Summit dinner

Over a dozen Oklahoma commits and targets gathered Saturday night for dinner, capping off the weekend's festivities

Parker Thune

by

newellgh