Per a university press release Monday night, six Oklahoma football players have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing.

It's another step back for Lincoln Riley's once-spotless program, as the Sooners went over six weeks without a positive test before announcing nine new cases earlier this month.

Riley and his staff allowed players to leave campus for a brief period of time earlier this month, after which the initial spike in cases occurred. Oklahoma currently lists 17 active cases of COVID-19 among players.

In other news, Lon Kruger and the Sooner basketball team had zero positive tests yet again, and remain the only Sooner program without a case since athletes reported to campus.

