Chris Murray wins eligibility appeal, will join rapidly improving Oklahoma offensive line

Over the first three games of Oklahoma's season, the Sooners' struggles in the offensive trenches represented one of the most alarming trends. The rushing offense scuffled, and pass protection was lacking.

For a unit that returned all five starters from the previous season, there wasn't any easy answer as to why those struggles were occurring. But whatever caused the funk, the Sooners snapped out of it in a big way on Saturday against Texas, as the offensive line paved the way for 208 yards in the ground game. 131 of those yards came courtesy of T.J. Pledger, who earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors.

“We were tired. We were all tired. We were hot," said guard Tyrese Robinson of Saturday's four-overtime contest. "I was tired; I’m not gonna lie. But we had to do what we had to do to push through. And we did it.”

Pledger's career day was the headliner, but Marcus Major also scored his first career touchdown on the ground, and Spencer Rattler added a rushing score for the second straight game. There's still room for improvement, as the Sooners collectively averaged less than four yards per carry against the Longhorns. But the signs of life are encouraging to Lincoln Riley.

"Excited for some of the progress, but to run it the way we feel like we can, we’ve still got a little ways to go," Riley said on Monday. "But if we can keep progressing like we did last week, again, kind of build through this bye week, I think we’ll be primed to run it well here through the rest of this season."

The Sooners are also primed to add a huge piece to their offensive line puzzle. Riley confirmed in his Tuesday press conference that guard Chris Murray, a transfer from UCLA, had won his appeal for immediate eligibility and will be available to play Oct. 24 against TCU. Murray drew 24 starts for the Bruins across two seasons, seeing action at both center and right guard.

It's unclear whether Murray will see the field right away for Oklahoma, as Riley said that he "will have a chance to contribute for us this year" but didn't offer any further insight. However, regardless of Murray's status, chemistry within the unit will be the objective as the Sooners gear up for their trip to Fort Worth.

“All we really focused on this past week was five guys working together," said Robinson. "Moving forward, we just got to be more consistent, and you’re going to see a better O-line out of us. I’m excited for the rest of the year.”

