It's become evident that the COVID-19 pandemic isn't going to abate any time soon, and the state of California has come to terms with that reality.

In a statement Monday, the California Interscholastic Federation announced that the state's high school football season will be postponed until at least December. Rob Wigod, the CIF's Southern Section commissioner, said that the decision is essentially a last-ditch effort to save the football season for California prep athletes.

"The alternative would be to just cancel an entire season or seasons," said Wigod. "I do not believe that anyone preferred that option."

The revised high school schedule would last from December to April, but that's only if the pandemic is under control. The harsh reality is that the country is trending toward the wholesale absence of a football season at the high school level, and perhaps at the collegiate level as well. The Southwestern Athletic Conference also announced Monday that it would move all fall sports to spring.

As far as the Sooners are concerned, they have three uncommitted 2021 targets who hail from the state of California. Those players are five-star DE Korey Foreman, four-star DB Ceyair Wright and three-star OL Noah Pulealii. None of the three appear particularly likely to choose Oklahoma, and Oklahoma recently missed out on four-star 2021 athlete Prophet Brown, who committed to USC over the Sooners on Sunday. However, OU has a wealth of 2022 targets who will be affected by the CIF's ruling, including five-star prospects Raleek Brown and Tetairoa McMillan.

Oklahoma also has standing offers to 2022 California natives Earnest Green, David Bailey, Domani Jackson, Ephesians Prysock and Larry Turner-Gooden.

The rest of the United States may soon follow California's lead in postponing or cancelling high school sports seasons, and Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley acknowledged that it's drastically altered the recruiting calculus.

“There is probably gonna be more ‘guesswork,’ probably less known about some of these guys than maybe any class we’ve ever signed,” he said. “So that puts a premium on the homework you did, particularly on this class the year before.”

The Sooners are set to open their season Sept. 5 against Missouri State, but athletic director Joe Castiglione has said he's exploring the possibility of shifting the game to Aug. 29 because of the pandemic.

