FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Sooner tight end enters transfer portal

Freshman Jalin Conyers picked OU over Georgia, LSU, Texas and others, but didn't see the field in 2020
Author:
Publish date:

One Oklahoma Sooner will soon be leaving Norman.

Freshman tight end Jalin Conyers has submitted his name into the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-4, 232-pound product of Gruver, TX, was a highly touted tight end in the 2020 recruiting class, ultimately choosing Oklahoma over Georgia, LSU, Texas and others.

The news was first reported on Twitter by Rivals Portal.

“First off, I would just like to say thank you to everyone at OU for everything since I’ve been here,” Conyers said in a statement on Twitter. “I would also like to thank Coach Riley and Coach Gundy for giving me such a great opportunity.

“With that being said, after a lot of prayers, I’ve decided to do what is in my best interest moving forward and enter the transfer portal,” he said.

Conyers failed to see the field during his first season with the Sooners. 

Jalin ConyersH
Football

Sooner tight end enters transfer portal

Rhamondre Stevenson - close
Football

AllGators/AllSooners GameDay Crossover, Part 2

Malik Davis
Football

AllGators/AllSooners GameDay Crossover, Part 1

WBB-Taylor Robertson
Basketball

Back at full strength, Oklahoma rolls Pine Bluff

Two Tres-Horiz
Football

The Two Tre's: Norwood and Brown came in together, but their college days end apart

Spencer Rattler-Mikey Henderson
Football

Cotton Bowl: Our Picks

Lincoln Riley - B12 trophy
Football

Cotton Bowl: Three Keys to the Game

Jadon Haselwood
Football

Report: Jadon Haselwood to miss Cotton Bowl

Spencer Rattler - throw
Football

Cotton Bowl: One Big Thing