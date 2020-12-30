Sooner tight end enters transfer portal

Freshman Jalin Conyers picked OU over Georgia, LSU, Texas and others, but didn't see the field in 2020

One Oklahoma Sooner will soon be leaving Norman.

Freshman tight end Jalin Conyers has submitted his name into the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-4, 232-pound product of Gruver, TX, was a highly touted tight end in the 2020 recruiting class, ultimately choosing Oklahoma over Georgia, LSU, Texas and others.

The news was first reported on Twitter by Rivals Portal.

“First off, I would just like to say thank you to everyone at OU for everything since I’ve been here,” Conyers said in a statement on Twitter. “I would also like to thank Coach Riley and Coach Gundy for giving me such a great opportunity.

“With that being said, after a lot of prayers, I’ve decided to do what is in my best interest moving forward and enter the transfer portal,” he said.

Conyers failed to see the field during his first season with the Sooners.