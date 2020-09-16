If there's one storyline from Saturday's game that continually bears repeating, it's the overwhelmingly strong performance from the Sooners' freshman class. Oklahoma's 2020 signees proved that they're ready for the big time, as Seth McGowan and Marvin Mims headlined a slew of undeniably impressive individual efforts.

Even before Saturday's victory, there was plenty of buzz surrounding the class of 2020. Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch and the rest of the Sooner staff had repeatedly gushed about several of the true freshmen on the roster, often mentioning some of those individuals by name without prompt. Granted, seldom do coaches have anything explicitly negative to say about their players. But it certainly means something that Riley and his staff continue to go out of their way to shout out the youngsters.

However, for those that don't buy the coachspeak, here's what a few of the more experienced Sooners on the roster had to say about their up-and-coming comrades on Tuesday.

Anton Harrison rocketed to No. 1 on the preseason depth chart at left tackle, but COVID-19 protocol kept him from action on Saturday. Nevertheless, the 6-foot-5, 334-pound leviathan has the stamp of approval from center and offensive captain Creed Humphrey.

"Anton had a great fall camp. He was doing everything right as far as mental stuff. He wasn’t having too many breakdowns in assignment-wise areas. He has a lot of physical tools. That’s exciting to see. As long as he keeps working, he’ll be a great talent here. I’m excited to see where his future goes."

Mikey Henderson benefited from Brayden Willis' absence this past weekend, notching four catches for 37 yards. He's no higher than fourth on the depth chart at H-back, and won't be rushed along in his development. Redshirt junior Jeremiah Hall, the elder statesman in the H-back room, says he's taken Henderson under his wing.

"I try and do what the guys before me did. You know, Carson (Meier), he walked me through everything. Dimitri (Flowers), he walked me through everything. So, it's only right now. It’s that tradition that I talked about last year that I have to carry on this year to Mikey. And so a lot of times, I just try and let him play because he's a great player. He'll naturally figure it out. But there are some things... that a veteran needs to explain to him, and I try and be that guy."

Sophomore wideout Theo Wease has some history with Marvin Mims, who racked up 148 all-purpose yards and a touchdown on Saturday. Wease wasn't at all surprised to see Mims excel in his first collegiate game.

My cousin actually went to Lone Star (Mims' high school) before, so I've been around there and we worked out with my uncle a little bit, so I've known Marvin for a little bit. It's exciting for him. Still excited for him. Happy he got to showcase his talent like that. I'm very excited to see what Marvin can do.

And in a year where the NCAA has effectively placed a freeze on eligibility loss, it's reasonable to expect that we've only seen the tip of the iceberg in terms of contribution from the 2020 signing class. Especially coming off a week in which 20 of his players sat out due to COVID-19 concerns, Lincoln Riley isn't going to be shy in deploying his younger players.

You know, it's probably personnel-wise gonna be more of a guessing game all year. I mean on one hand, maybe more players available... I mean, if somebody's got a guy that can help them win a game, they're probably gonna play them.

With an open date upcoming, the Sooners should be closer to full strength when Kansas State comes to town on Sept. 26. Nonetheless, as long as the threat of COVID-19 exists, it's going to be all hands on deck in Norman. Expect to see Harrison, Henderson, Mims and their fellow 2020 signees on the field often for Oklahoma.

