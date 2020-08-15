With his decommitment from Ohio State last week, 2021 5-star defensive end Tunmise Adeleye is back on the market for Oklahoma.

It appears to be coming down to Alabama, Florida, Texas and the Sooners for the services of the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Texan who plays at IMG Academy in Florida.

This week, Sports Illustrated All-American ranked Adeleye just outside its top 10 among defensive line prospects, naming him Honorable Mention.

“Adeleye has spent most of his career on the edges,” writes SIAA’s Edwin Weathersby.

However, his weight has fluctuated between 245-265 pounds, which could make him destined to grow into an interior defensive lineman. If so, Adeleye has traits of a classic 3-technique, gap-penetrating tackle who lives in the backfield.

“He flashes heavy hands, aided by his accurate punch and ability to set the edge at the point to play the run. Adeleye likes to use a swim/arm-over as a pass-rusher and has some ability to quickly clear his hips at entry points before attacking passers.

“He could stay on the edge in college, however, we anticipate some periodic sub-packages to feature Adeleye as an interior rusher, at the least.”

Adeleye is considered a 5-star prospect by Rivals and a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports. Adeleye’s primary recruiter at OU is defensive tackles coach Calvin Thibodeaux.

Here are SIAA’s Honorable Mention All-American defensive linemen in the 2021 class, listed alphabetically:

Tunmise Adeleye, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

6-3, 265

Considering Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Texas A & M and others

Monkell Goodwine, Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy

6-4, 265

Considering LSU, Alabama, Clemson, Texas A & M, Tennessee and Oklahoma

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Gaffney (S.C.) High School

6-5, 298

Considering South Carolina, Tennessee, Penn State, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida State

Taizse Johnson, Washington (D.C.) St. John's College

6-2, 275

Committed to Maryland

Albert Regis, La Porte (Texas) High School

6-1, 300

Considering Texas, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Minnesota and others

Jay Toia, Simi Valley (Calif.) Grace Brethren