SI.com
AllSooners
HomeFootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search

Sooners 5-star DL Prospect Makes HM All-American

John. E. Hoover

With his decommitment from Ohio State last week, 2021 5-star defensive end Tunmise Adeleye is back on the market for Oklahoma.

It appears to be coming down to Alabama, Florida, Texas and the Sooners for the services of the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Texan who plays at IMG Academy in Florida.

This week, Sports Illustrated All-American ranked Adeleye just outside its top 10 among defensive line prospects, naming him Honorable Mention.

READ THE FULL SIAA ARTICLE

“Adeleye has spent most of his career on the edges,” writes SIAA’s Edwin Weathersby.
However, his weight has fluctuated between 245-265 pounds, which could make him destined to grow into an interior defensive lineman. If so, Adeleye has traits of a classic 3-technique, gap-penetrating tackle who lives in the backfield.

“He flashes heavy hands, aided by his accurate punch and ability to set the edge at the point to play the run. Adeleye likes to use a swim/arm-over as a pass-rusher and has some ability to quickly clear his hips at entry points before attacking passers.

“He could stay on the edge in college, however, we anticipate some periodic sub-packages to feature Adeleye as an interior rusher, at the least.”

Adeleye is considered a 5-star prospect by Rivals and a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports. Adeleye’s primary recruiter at OU is defensive tackles coach Calvin Thibodeaux.

Here are SIAA’s Honorable Mention All-American defensive linemen in the 2021 class, listed alphabetically:

Tunmise Adeleye, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

  • 6-3, 265
  • Considering Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M and others

Monkell Goodwine, Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy

  • 6-4, 265
  • Considering LSU, Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Oklahoma

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Gaffney (S.C.) High School

  • 6-5, 298
  • Considering South Carolina, Tennessee, Penn State, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida State

Taizse Johnson, Washington (D.C.) St. John's College

  • 6-2, 275
  • Committed to Maryland

Albert Regis, La Porte (Texas) High School

  • 6-1, 300
  • Considering Texas, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Minnesota and others

Jay Toia, Simi Valley (Calif.) Grace Brethren

  • 6-3, 325
  • Committed to USC
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mailbag: Readers' thoughts on realignment

SI Sooners' Parker Thune fields questions and responds to feedback on proposed realignment model

Parker Thune

2021 DL Marcus Burris picks Texas A&M over Sooners, Longhorns

Oklahoma made final three for Texarkana product, but Aggies win the battle for four-star recruit

Parker Thune

Elite 2022 quarterback Quinn Ewers drops bombshell, commits to Texas

Five-star Southlake Carroll product and Oklahoma target abruptly announces decision Friday afternoon

Parker Thune

Football Without Other Fall Sports? Joe C. Discusses the Options, and the Optics

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione says other fall sports won't be "moved for the reason that it wasn’t safe to play this fall"

John. E. Hoover

Sooners AD Joe Castiglione issues ultimatum: Wear a mask... or stay home

Oklahoma Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione: "There’s going to be a masking requirement ... That’s just the way it’s going to be"

Parker Thune

Sooner AD Castiglione on 25 percent attendance cap: "That percentage may change"

Oklahoma athletic director fields questions about COVID-19 protocols and procedures on Friday conference call with media

Parker Thune

New beginnings: Let's examine what an ideal realignment could look like

With the addition of two more FCS schools, the FBS could have 11 conferences of 12 teams apiece - and resurrect the Southwest Conference

Parker Thune

Several US senators to introduce an "athletes' bill of rights"

On NIL legislation, Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley has said "we're on the cutting edge of that"

Parker Thune

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 5

John Hoover and Parker Thune discuss all things Oklahoma Sooners as the 2020 college football season gets closer and closer.

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma to allow 25 percent stadium capacity at football games this fall

Sooners announce Wednesday afternoon that season ticket holders will have the first crack at purchasing tickets

Parker Thune