Sooners Lose Out to Arkansas on ATH Raheim Sanders

Parker Thune

The Sooners' short-lived pursuit of 4-star athlete Raheim Sanders has officially come to an end, as Sanders announced his commitment to Arkansas in an Instagram Live video Monday evening.

The Rockledge, FL, native somewhat surprisingly elected to commit to the Razorbacks without previously taking a visit to the school. Sanders chose Arkansas over South Carolina, Missouri, Florida State and Oklahoma.

He's the ninth commit and highest-rated recruit in the class of 2021 for Arkansas. Under new head coach Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks are looking to shed their reputation as the SEC's cellar-dweller — they haven't won a game in conference play since 2017. However, their 2020 recruiting class ranked 30th in the country, and their 2021 class includes two of the top prospects in the state of Oklahoma (RB Javion Hunt and CB Keuan Parker).

The Sooners had recruited Sanders as an inside linebacker, and his decision leaves OU with just a single uncommitted ILB offer in the class of 2021. That player is Duncanville, TX, prospect Kendrick Blackshire, who's also weighing offers from LSU, Alabama, Baylor and many more. Danny Stutsman is currently Oklahoma's only pure linebacker commit in the class of 2021, but the Sooners have hybrid rusher Clayton Smith locked down as well.

Sooner Nation will now await scheduled commitments from Caleb Williams and Khyree Jackson, the only two Sooner targets who have set decision dates prior to the 2020 season's kickoff.

