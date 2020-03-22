One of Oklahoma’s priority recruits took a visit to Florida in early March before the NCAA implemented its current dead period, and it left a good impression on him.

Tunmise Adeleye, a four-star defensive end from Texas who’s now at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, told SI All-American’s John Garcia that Florida is “the best of both worlds,” meaning a connected alumni base with a national brand and a strong academic institution.

WATCH TUNMISE ADELEYE'S JUNIOR HIGHLIGHTS

“Then football … you will have a chance to compete for a national championship in the next four years. I firmly believe that with the track that they’re on and with the recruits they’re getting. It has everything you can look for.”

Oklahoma is projected as a favorite by 247 Sports and is considered by Rivals slightly behind Alabama and Texas A & M.

Adeleye is a 6-foot-4, 260-pound prospect who had a visit planned to Alabama this weekend, plus trips planned this spring to Oklahoma, Ohio State and Texas A & M.

“Schools that are showing the most interest in me, I’m going to reciprocate it and show interest in them,” he told SI All-American. “I’ve planned on committing August 1. Any visits I will take before then aren't clout chasing, going to other schools just because. Any school that I’m at it's because they have a chance to land my commitment."

