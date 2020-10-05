Sooners have just one new COVID-19 case among over 700 tests

If there's any good news coming from the Oklahoma athletics realm at the moment, it's that the university appears to have COVID-19 well under control within its sports programs.

Among its most recent round of testing data, the Sooners athletic department reported just a single new case of COVID-19 across over 700 total tests.

The Oklahoma football program had just two uninjured regulars (Brayden Willis and Kendall Dennis) inactive Saturday against Iowa State, presumably due to COVID-19 protocol. The near-perfect round of testing is another huge step forward for the Sooners, who played their season opener against Missouri State without 20 members of the two-deep roster.

The two active cases reflect a positivity rate of just 0.2% within the Sooners' student-athlete body.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.