Sooners have just one new COVID-19 case among over 700 tests

Parker Thune

If there's any good news coming from the Oklahoma athletics realm at the moment, it's that the university appears to have COVID-19 well under control within its sports programs.

Among its most recent round of testing data, the Sooners athletic department reported just a single new case of COVID-19 across over 700 total tests.

The Oklahoma football program had just two uninjured regulars (Brayden Willis and Kendall Dennis) inactive Saturday against Iowa State, presumably due to COVID-19 protocol. The near-perfect round of testing is another huge step forward for the Sooners, who played their season opener against Missouri State without 20 members of the two-deep roster.

The two active cases reflect a positivity rate of just 0.2% within the Sooners' student-athlete body.

