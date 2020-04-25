Jalen Hurts is a Philadelphia Eagle.

Not a New England Patriot, not an Indianapolis Colt, not even a Los Angeles Charger.

Get used to saying it, because it's probably going to sound a little strange for quite some time.

In a move that stunned experts and pundits alike, the Eagles pulled the trigger on Hurts out of left field with the 53rd overall pick Friday night. Despite glaring needs at linebacker and offensive tackle, Philly saw fit to spend their second-round selection on the former Sooner quarterback.

Carson Wentz is firmly penciled in as the Eagles' starter, and that's highly unlikely to change. Thus, barring injury to Wentz, Hurts' snap count in 2020 will likely be limited to gadget plays and special packages. His versatility, power, and open-field ability make him a desirable weapon, but it now seems a farfetched notion that he'll be indoctrinated into an NFL system as a traditional passer.

Hurts was evidently taken aback as well, as he said in a SiriusXM radio interview that he had "no idea" how he'd be used in the Eagles offense. Obviously, Taysom Hill has been wondrous in a unique "slash" role for the Saints, so Philly may be looking to emulate the dimension that he's brought to the New Orleans offense. And like Hill, Hurts is a physical specimen who just so happens to be a quarterback. If a Swiss army knife is what Doug Pederson seeks, he'd be hard-pressed to do better than Hurts in this draft class.

One of the biggest surprises on Day 2 was Neville Gallimore's remarkable slide, but that narrative quickly fell by the wayside when his eventual destination was revealed. The Dallas Cowboys grabbed Gallimore with the 82nd overall pick, reuniting him with CeeDee Lamb and bringing joy to Sooner fans everywhere.

It briefly appeared as if Gallimore, considered by some to be first-round material, would still be on the board when the third round concluded. Pick after pick came and passed, and still no team called the stout Canadian's name. The second and third rounds saw 10 defensive linemen selected over Gallimore. But at long last, America's Team came courting.

Gallimore will certainly have an opportunity to start right away on the Cowboys' defensive front, but as a third-round pick, he won't have astronomical expectations placed on him immediately. He'll be given plenty of time and space to come into his own. However, with his 300-pound frame and sensational athleticism, he's bound to be clogging holes and wreaking havoc for the 'Boys before long.

Looking ahead to Day 3, cornerback Parnell Motley and tight end Lee Morris are the two Sooners who can fully expect to hear their names called. It's also not out of the question that wideout Nick Basquine and offensive lineman R.J. Proctor become late-round selections. SI Sooners will have continuing coverage of all the crimson and cream draftees as Rounds 4-7 play out.

