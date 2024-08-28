Sooners in the NFL Live Tracker: Los Angeles Rams Bring Back Drake Stoops
After a number of former Oklahoma players were cut or waived by NFL franchises on Tuesday, multiple Sooners' in the pros have already found a new home.
Tuesday marked NFL roster cut day, meaning clubs around the league were forced to release players to get their roster down to 53 active members.
While there are a handful of OU products who are still searching for a new gig, here are the players who have already landed on their feet.
Drake Stoops
After being waived by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, former Oklahoma star Drake Stoops was reportedly brought back on Wednesday to sign with the Rams practice squad.
While Stoops won't be an active member of the Rams' gameday roster, he is still part of the organization and will have the chance to be called up by the team or signed off of Los Angeles' practice squad by a different club throughout the season.
Stoops signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in April after racking up 962 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns during his final year in Norman.
The 5-foot-10 wideout caught six passes for 55 yards during the preseason.
Samaje Perine
Following his release from the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, former Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine reportedly signed with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday.
A seven-year NFL veteran who has spent time with the Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos, Perine has racked up 1,830 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground to go along with 1,191 receiving yards and six scores.
Perine racked up 4,122 rushing yards and 51 total touchdowns in three years at OU before being picked in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Perine joins former Oklahoma stars Creed Humphrey, Wanya Morris, Marquise Brown and James Winchester in Kansas City.
Neville Gallimore
Former Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore was released by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, but has already found a new home.
According to a report from NBC Sports, Gallimore will sign with the Rams as a member of the team's 53-man roster. The move will help Los Angeles rebuild its depth on the interior d-line as the club attempts to recover from Aaron Donald's retirement.
In his first four years as a pro, Gallimore has accumulated 90 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, four sacks and three pass breakups.
The Canadian-born d-lineman was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft and has spent his entire time in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. Gallimore was with the Dolphins this offseason, but was released before he could make a regular season appearance with the team.
Jonah Laulu
After an impressive performance at OU's pro day, former Sooners' defensive lineman Jonah Laulu was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Colts waived Laulu on Tuesday but the Las Vegas Raiders claimed the former Oklahoma standout the next day, giving him a spot on their 53-man roster.
Listed at 6-5 and 290 pounds, Laulu has the size and athleticism to play along the defensive line in the NFL. The former Hawaii transfer tallied 31 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one interception in his two years under Brent Venables.